Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.6772 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th.

Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $53.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.