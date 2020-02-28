Barclays Cuts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $60.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.61.

NYSE:SHAK traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,038. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.08. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.61.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

