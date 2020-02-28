Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the technology retailer on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Best Buy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Best Buy has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Best Buy to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

BBY opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Best Buy has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

