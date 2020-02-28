Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average is $113.05.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $303,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,046 shares of company stock worth $2,135,130 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.55.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

