Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Set at $100.00 by Berenberg Bank

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) received a $100.00 price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BYND. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.55.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average is $113.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $303,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 20,046 shares of company stock worth $2,135,130 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Beyond Meat by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.