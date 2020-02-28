Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 1354699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

In related news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

About Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

