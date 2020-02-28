Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.28

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 2853520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BILI. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura increased their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $2,203,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 36.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

