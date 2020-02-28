BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $375.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 427,042 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,382,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after buying an additional 5,122,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.