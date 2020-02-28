BitBall (BTB) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 27.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One BitBall token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $277,203.00 and approximately $130,282.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00041489 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00070843 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000799 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,623.07 or 1.00024604 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000937 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00063152 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000420 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,124,794 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

