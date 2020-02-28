Bitcoin Atom Price Tops $0.0416 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $765,356.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

