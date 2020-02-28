BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 89.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.