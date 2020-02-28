Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of ASX BOL opened at A$0.13 ($0.09) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42. Boom Logistics has a 12 month low of A$0.12 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of A$0.19 ($0.13). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Boom Logistics

Boom Logistics Limited provides crane logistics and lifting solutions to resource, energy, utility, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire. It offers mobile and crawler cranes for wet and dry hire with short term or long term hire facilities; tailored elevated work platform (EWP) solutions with a fleet of travel towers and access equipment, and associated services; and project management services.

