Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) CAO Matthew Donal Murphy Sells 2,275 Shares

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) CAO Matthew Donal Murphy sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $896,600.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE SAM opened at $367.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.41. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $258.34 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 18.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

