Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Boosted by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,890 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.6% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

NYSE:BMY opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.