Brokerages Anticipate Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) to post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.32). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 6,705 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $40,565.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. File sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,917.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,578 shares of company stock valued at $325,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. 19,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,066. The company has a market capitalization of $281.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.54. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

