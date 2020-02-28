Brokerages Anticipate Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Marine Products an industry rank of 18 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marine Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

MPX traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $12.60. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,585. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $443.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 35.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marine Products will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 57.83%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

