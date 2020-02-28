Brokerages Expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Kemper by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 29.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMPR stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.26. 11,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. Kemper has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

