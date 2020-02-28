Brokerages Expect Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) to post sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $13.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.12 billion to $14.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $14.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

KMI stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. 796,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,951,493. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

