Brokerages Expect Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.21 Million

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to announce $118.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.40 million and the highest is $119.14 million. Stag Industrial posted sales of $95.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year sales of $495.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $491.41 million to $501.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $562.82 million, with estimates ranging from $550.34 million to $573.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,418. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

In other Stag Industrial news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $630,502.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

