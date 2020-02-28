Brokerages Set Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target at $22.80

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Christopher Heery purchased 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

