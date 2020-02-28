Brokers Issue Forecasts for Amarin Co. plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amarin in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

AMRN opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.54 and a beta of 1.07. Amarin has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Amarin by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

