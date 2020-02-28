Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.71 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,758,000 after buying an additional 567,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 16,793 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

