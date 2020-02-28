Brokers Issue Forecasts for salesforce.com, inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from to in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.03.

CRM opened at $172.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.79, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,315 shares of company stock worth $87,176,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

