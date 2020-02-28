Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP James J. Cowie Sells 1,579 Shares

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP James J. Cowie sold 1,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $109,108.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,528.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.69. 416,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,112. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $69.22. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $11,583,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,819,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72,346 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.10.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.