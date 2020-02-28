Canaccord Genuity Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $215.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, December 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.90.

Workday stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.53. 1,323,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,863. Workday has a 52-week low of $151.06 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $558,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $1,833,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,716,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

