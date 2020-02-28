Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 155.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TECK. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 309,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $8,106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

