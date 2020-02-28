Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CAPC opened at GBX 198.20 ($2.61) on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 248.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 239.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

CAPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 188 ($2.47) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 301 ($3.96) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital & Counties Properties PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 245.09 ($3.22).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.