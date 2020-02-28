carVertical Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $1,302.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.38 or 0.02520048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00216022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00046711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129329 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

