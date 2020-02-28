Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,159. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $39.77.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,250 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $900,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.