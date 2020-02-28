Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $5,917,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 188,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $119.77. 1,286,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,760. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.