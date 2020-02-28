CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) PT Raised to $59.00 at UBS Group

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

CBRE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 454.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 604.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

