Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, an increase of 155.9% from the January 30th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29,790 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,781 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 4,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,459. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.