CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Mizuho

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNP. Bank of America cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.81.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE:CNP opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.