Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.72-1.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $318.2-322.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.09 million.Chatham Lodging Trust also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.29-0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

NYSE CLDT traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $14.14. 1,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,008. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.42 million, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

