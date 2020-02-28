Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.29-0.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.6-73.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.46 million.Chatham Lodging Trust also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.72-1.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 1,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $20.66.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

