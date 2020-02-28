Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Director G Andrea Botta Buys 5,500 Shares of Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Director G Andrea Botta purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,806.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 61,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,292. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

