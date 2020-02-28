Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.80 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

LNG stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $45.18 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,219.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Andrea Botta purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

