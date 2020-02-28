Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) to announce $2.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $7.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on CQP. BidaskClub cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of CQP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 682,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,374. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $49.30.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

