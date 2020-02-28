Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.38. 8,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $49.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

