Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Receives Sell Rating from MKM Partners

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by MKM Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 284.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.95.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $603.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Ryan bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 928,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,968.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,138,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805,365 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,051 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,125,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,658 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

