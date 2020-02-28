Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Sidoti lowered their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $110.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chesapeake Utilities traded as low as $86.25 and last traded at $89.12, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.98.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPK. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average is $94.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.26%.

About Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.