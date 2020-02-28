Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 174,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Unum Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 91,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:UNM opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

