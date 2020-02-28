China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.93

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.93 and last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 131230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on COE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $710.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Online Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of China Online Education Group worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Online Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:COE)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

