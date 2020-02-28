China Tower (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

China Tower (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Get China Tower alerts:

About China Tower

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. The company operates ZOZOTOWN, a fashion online shopping Website that include approximately 1,200 stores offering approximately 7,000 brands; and WEAR, a fashion app. It also provides casual apparel items, including T-shirts and denim pants; and formal apparel items, such as business suits and dress shirts, as well as crew-neck T-shirts, slim tapered denim pants, etc.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.