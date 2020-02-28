Christopher M. Mulhall Sells 267 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Stock

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $19,696.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,560.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE FTV opened at $70.29 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $21,594,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 446,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

