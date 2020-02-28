Cigna Corp Announces Annual Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Cigna has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cigna to earn $20.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Shares of CI stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. Cigna has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.96 and its 200-day moving average is $184.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

