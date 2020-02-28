Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) CEO Mark Zoradi Acquires 20,000 Shares

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00.

Shares of CNK opened at $24.85 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,956,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,911,000 after purchasing an additional 263,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,518,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 139,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 806,467 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNK. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, February 21st. MKM Partners cut their target price on Cinemark from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

