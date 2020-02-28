Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Director Lee Roy Mitchell Acquires 74,800 Shares

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

CNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

