Cleveland Research Begins Coverage on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APTV. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,123. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $375,943,000 after acquiring an additional 163,467 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 113,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.