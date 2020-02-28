Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ASX:CCL) Insider Alison Watkins Purchases 31,737 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ASX:CCL) insider Alison Watkins purchased 31,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.80 ($9.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$406,233.60 ($288,108.94).

Alison Watkins also recently made the following trade(s):

ASX:CCL traded down A$0.32 ($0.23) during midday trading on Friday, hitting A$11.49 ($8.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,748,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,000. Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$7.88 ($5.59) and a fifty-two week high of A$13.18 ($9.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$11.98 and its 200-day moving average is A$11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.22.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Coca-Cola Amatil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

